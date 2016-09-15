Man attacked in Sheffield city centre dies after 10 brain operations

A man found with serious head injuries following an attack in Sheffield city centre has died in hospital after months spent fighting for survival.

The family of Harrison Watkinson, aged 28, of Holme Lane, Malin Bridge, made the heartbreaking decision to allow medics to switch off his breathing machine after he underwent 10 brain operations.

South Yorkshire Police would not confirm whether the case is now a murder investigation.

It is the second time in weeks that a man has died after being found with serious head injuries in the city centre, after 37-year-old Daniel Brelsford lost his life following an incident at the West One Plaza near Devonshire Green.

After battling through surgery on his brain for four months, his family decided to turn off the machines that were keeping him alive last week, on September 7.

Harrison then died on September 10, last Saturday, 96 days after the attack.

South Yorkshire Police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of assault at the time of the attack.

The victim’s grieving mum Debra Watkinson, 50, of Norfolk Park, said: “Harrison sadly lost his life aged 28. He was viciously attacked at 2.20pm on June 6.

“He was found with serious head injuries and was rushed to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital and had major brain surgery.

“Three days on and he had to have another operation due to blood around his brain - they unfortunately had to remove the front part of his skull as the swelling was so bad and was twice the size it should have been. He then went on to have eight more operations as he had fluid on his brain that needed to be released by a drain.

“Sadly and unfortunately, the doctors said he no longer had any quality of life and decided to turn off the machines that were keeping him alive.”

Harrison had a brother, Dwight, and a sister, Chelsie.

Debra said her son was a ‘bubbly lad’ who would ‘do anything for anybody, especially his brother’.

She said donations were sought ‘no matter how small’ to help with funeral costs.

“He deserves a nice send-off and should not have died from a horrible attack. RIP Harrison - your family love you.”

The family are asking for £1,500 to put towards the funeral costs, ‘but will greatly appreciate anything’.

Debra added: “I just want to give him the best that I can.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chelsea-hopewell to donate.