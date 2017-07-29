Man arrested after cannabis found behind wall in Disney-themed bedroom in Sheffield

Sheffield police found a stash of cannabis plants behind a fake wall in a child's Disney-themed bedroom.
Officers raided a home in the Manor area earlier today.
At one home they found a fake wall in a child's bedroom decorated with characters from Disney's smash hit film Frozen.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Three mature plants and five seedlings have been recovered and a 64-year-old man has been interviewed and reported on summons to court for production and cultivation of cannabis."
