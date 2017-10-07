Knife arrests as police use stop and search powers after Sheffield city centre stabbings

Police made several arrests last night as they used special stop and search powers in Sheffield city centre.

Officers used a metal detector to try to find knives in an operation launched following six stabbings last weekend.

No major incidents have yet been reported, but a number of arrests were made.

A post on the Sheffield central policing team's Facebook page said: "As part of our night time street safe operation in the city centre we are currently operating a metal detector on Carver Street which is being used to detect items that people shouldn't be carrying.

"So far the majority of people coming through have had no problems, although three individuals have been arrested one for possession of a bladed article.

"It's good to see such a positive reception from members of the public who have been supportive of our work!."

The operation will continue tonight.