Jailed Sheffield man evicted from council house for drug crime

A Sheffield council tenant has been evicted for using his home as a potential base for drug dealing.

David Foster, age 51, was jailed for four years in February after admitting two counts of possessing cocaine with intent to supply at his home in Verdon Street, Burngreave.

He also admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and was given a two month prison sentence, to be served concurrently.

Sheffield Council took action to evict Foster from his home, and gained possession of the house at Sheffield County Court on July 5. Foster was ordered to pay court costs of £1,250.

Cabinet member for housing Jayne Dunn said: “Mr Foster lost his home because he was carrying out illegally activity. We take firm action on this and work closely with the police to tackle crime.”

To report anti-social behaviour to Sheffield City Council call 0114 293 0000. Reports can also be made at your local housing office, or to the police on 101. Reports can be made anonymously.