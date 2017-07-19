Hunt for man who threw machete at police on South Yorkshire estate

Have your say

Police are searching for a man who threw a machete at a police officer during a house call in Doncaster.

Officers were called to an 'incident' at a home in Memoir Grove, Rossington, at about 7pm yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "On arrival, an officer was confronted by a man carrying a machete.

"The item was thrown at the officer, causing an injury to his arm. He was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured.

"At this time the offender is still outstanding."

Eyewitnesses say there is a heavy police presence in Rossington this afternoon, with armed officers and a helicopter searching the area.

Police have not revealed what the original incident that sparked the call was.