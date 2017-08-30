Hit-and-run driver leaves teenage Sheffield cyclist 'bruised and battered'

Have your say

A Sheffield teenager was left 'bruised and battered' after being knocked off his bike by a hit-and-run driver.

Brendan Beebe, 15, was cycling along Holgate Road in Parson Cross at about 10.10pm on Sunday when he was hit by a black car.

According to Brendan's parents, his head first hitting the car's windscreen and then the wing mirror, before finally hitting the road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the car then left the scene.

Brendan was taken to hospital with his head in a brace.

Brendan's mother Anna said: "He's very lucky, to say what happened and the state of the bike.

"He's home, just badly bruised and crying in pain."

Police are trying to find the driver, and Brendan's parents urged anyone who knew them or who saw a black car in the area to come forward.

Call 101 quoting incident 1217 of august 27.