Five arrests as police use stop and search powers after Sheffield city centre stabbings

Police made several arrests last night as they used special stop and search powers in Sheffield city centre.

Officers used a metal detector to try to find knives in an operation launched following six stabbings last weekend.

People were asked to walk through, and anyone who refused was searched under the section 60 order.

Two men were arrested for possession of Class A drugs, one man was arrested for the possession of a knife and another man was arrested for the possession of an offensive weapon.

All four are in custody.

The operation ran from 10pm until 6am, and will be repeated this evening.

Detective superintendent Una Jennings.

Detective superintendent Una Jennings, the force lead for knife crime, said: “We want people to know that Sheffield is still a safe place to live, work and visit and last night we had a really positive reaction to the operation, which included the Section 60 order.



“We also had a knife arch in place at some of the busiest locations for Sheffield’s night time economy, which was well received by people who were out last night.



“Hundreds of people went through the arch and anyone who refused, or who made attempts to avoid the arch, was subsequently subjected to a search under Section 60. A total of 32 Section 60 searches were carried out throughout the night and into the morning."

One man was also arrested for being drunk and disorderly. Shane Burditt, of Greenland Walk, Sheffield, has since been charged with the offence and bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court later this month.

“In addition to these searches, we had officers constantly reviewing CCTV of the area and door staff at licensed premises had been given extensive briefings about how they can help us as we work together to educate people and tackle this issue," said DSupt Jennings.



“Tackling knife crime is most definitely a joint effort between ourselves, local businesses and members of our communities, as we encourage them to have conversations with people at home about the danger of carrying knives.



“We are here to help keep you safe and I hope that people have an enjoyable weekend across the city. If you have any concerns, please do come and talk to us as you see us out and about.”