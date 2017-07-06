Councillors condemn 'unacceptable' violence after stabbings and shooting in Sheffield neighbourhood

Councillors have promised to support a Sheffield community left 'terrified' by violent attacks.

Residents of Burngreave and nearby Spital Hill are coming to terms with a series of recent incidents, including a double stabbing and shooting in the space of a month.

Some of the violence has been linked to clashes between rival Kurdish and Somalian gangs.

At yesterday's full council meeting, Kaltun Elmi urged councillors to come to Burngreave to 'meet groups of terrified Somali migrants to say what you are doing to stop violence in the area'.

She added: "It seems that nothing is happening at the moment to make the area safe."

Jackie Drayton, a Burngreave ward councillor and cabinet member for children, young people and families said the violence was 'completely unacceptable'.

A smashed shopfront after trouble in Spital Hill.

She added: "We need to police to come forward and help us sort these young people out, because it's criminal behaviour.

"To make local people feel scared and frightened because they are on the streets carrying out their normal business is not acceptable."

Coun Drayton said she had been in touch with groups including the Mothers of Burngreave, along with MP Gill Furniss and other councillors.

"We spoke to members of the community to reassure them that things were happening," she added.

Kaltun Elmi

Police are still investigating three violent incidents in the area.

On June 19 groups of men and youths clashed in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, and a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

Two days later in another incident in the same area a 33-year-old man was shot.

Mustaffa Abdullah, aged 22, of De La Salle Drive, Pitsmoor, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in connection to the shooting.

Police in Spital Hill.

Two people were found with knife wounds on the Wicker on July 2 - although police are not connecting this with the earlier attacks.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent was released under investigation after questioning.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday.

Sgt Lee Kayne, from the Burngreave 'problem solving' team, said: “We remain focused on dealing with these issues voiced to us by members of the public and providing reassurance during the recent events we’ve seen in the area.

“Already over the last 10 days we have made good progress, arresting a number of people and removing knives from the streets under stop and search powers.

“Keeping communities safe and ensuring people like where they live is so important to us and by working alongside you, the public, and key partner agencies, we are committed to ensuring that happens.”

