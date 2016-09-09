Council bosses seek court injunctions to keep men away from teenage girl in Rotherham

Council chiefs are seeking court injunctions banning four men from having any contact with a teenage girl in Rotherham.

Lawyers representing Rotherham Council claim the girl is being sexually exploited by the men.

A trial is due to be staged in the Family Division of the High Court in the near future.

Mr Justice MacDonald examined pre-trial issues in the case at a private on Thursday.

He said none of the people involved could be identified until a trial judge had been given an opportunity to fully consider evidence and legal argument.

Barrister Rebecca Foulkes, who is leading Rotherham council's legal team, has outlined details of the council's application at preliminary hearings.

She said social services staff had responsibility for the teenage girl's welfare and that the teenager's parents support the council's application.

Judges have also heard submissions from lawyers representing South Yorkshire Police and the teenage girl.

Rotherham Council's bid for the injunctions comes nearly two years after a High Court judge made orders barring 10 men from the Birmingham area from approaching another teenage girl.

In August 2014 a report said around 1,400 children were sexually exploited in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 while authorities turned a blind eye.

It said the perpetrators were predominantly men of Pakistani heritage who targeted mainly young, white girls.