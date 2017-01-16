Campaign to fund CCTV at Sheffield family farm after repeated break-ins

Volunteers at a popular Sheffield attraction are trying to raise money for CCTV cameras after a spate of break-ins.

Heartless criminals have targeted Graves Park Animal Farm a number of times over the past few years.

Vandals trashed the farm shop.

The most recent break-in was in December, when vandals killed hundreds of unborn chicks by switching off an incubator.

They trashed the shop, where animal food and goods for sale were left strewn across the floor.

Staff and volunteers initially feared giant rabbits Olivia and Francesca had been stolen, but later discovered found one had been thrown in the pig pen while the other had hidden from sight.

The regular break-ins are becoming too much for staff and the volunteers who give up their time for the farm. So they have launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay for CCTV cameras and extra security measures.

Volunteers are trying to fund CCTV at Graves Park Animal Farm.

Volunteer Diana Stimely said the farm was usually a ‘joy to visit’, but the break-ins were ‘taking away all that pleasure’.

She added: “We are trying to get CCTV camera, security lights and new doors and windows.

“This is what the police have said we need to make the farm safe.

“There is a saying: ‘life is what you make it’.

“Well, if we make Graves Park Animal Farm a permanent source of happiness we can all say to ourselves ‘well done’.”

The volunteers have set a minimum target of £1,000, but hope to get closer to £3,000.

They have set up a crowdfunding page at www.leetchi.com/en/Cagnotte/15303327/bcce4f90.

Among those to comment on the page are Joanne Parkin, who said: “I frequently visit Graves Park with my granddaughter.

“I hope you get the money you need. Good luck.”

Sheryl Mather wrote: “Good luck and keep up the good work.”

The crowdfunding campaign will end on February 16.

