BREAKING: Murder probe launched following discovery of body in South Yorkshire park

A murder probe is underway following the discovery of an injured man in a South Yorkshire park this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said a 65-year-old man was found collapsed in Hexthorpe Park, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, at around 4.40am.

Hexthorpe Park

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Part of the park, close to the bandstand, is sealed off and under police guard while officers carry out enquiries at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are currently at Hexthorpe Park, Doncaster, today after the death of a 65-year-old man.

"Emergency services were called at around 4.40am this morning to reports a man was found collapsed with injuries in Hexthorpe Park.

"He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

"A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and officers are at the scene carrying out initial enquiries."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 103 of 18 April 2017.