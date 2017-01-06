Arrest after Sheffield city centre assault

Police have arrested a man after an attack in Sheffield city centre.

Officers were called to George Street, off High Street, at about 12.55pm on Thursday, January 5, where they found an injured man.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault at the scene.

An ambulance crew attended and treated the victim, 32, for his injury which is not believed to be life threatening..

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened near Sports Direct.

If you saw anything call 101 and quote incident reference number 401 of January 5.

