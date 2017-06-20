Armed robbers jailed for 24 years for raid at Doncaster newsagents

Three men have been jailed for a total of 24 years over an armed raid at a Doncaster newsagents where they threatened staff with a gun.

Ian Cherry, aged 34; Lee Littledyke, 38 and Timothy Butler, 39, produced an imitation firearm at Woodhouse Newsagents on Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, last December.

Ian Cherry

They made demands but were challenged by members of staff and left empty handed.

Members of the public passed on details of their getaway car to South Yorkshire Police and the crooks were traced and arrested.

Officers recovered the fake gun they had used to 'deliberately threaten and scare staff'.

Cherry, of West End Lane, Rossington, Doncaster, was jailed for 10 years and Littledyke, of Deacon Crescent, also in Rossington, was jailed for six.

They were found guilty of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm after a trial.

Butler, of Firth Crescent, was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty.

Detective Constable Karen Grave, the investigating officer for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Cherry, Butler and Littledyke had clearly planned exactly what they were going to do on that morning.

“Carrying an imitation firearm to deliberately threaten and scare staff, they made demands for cash but when challenged by brave staff members left empty handed.

“Littledyke acted as their getaway driver but thanks to interventions from members of the public who spotted the vehicle, our officers were able to act quickly and arrest all three men and recover the imitation gun.

“I’d like to praise the members of the public who acted quickly, calling police and giving us details of the car involved. This enabled us to act fast and remove these three men from the streets of Doncaster.”