ALERT: Bogus dog owner swindles valuables from Sheffield woman in own home

A bogus caller tricked a woman into thinking he had lost his dog and then stole valuables from inside her home.

A man visited the victim's home in Watkinson Gardens, Waterthorpe, and claimed to have lost his dog.

He asked her if he could have a look for the pet in her garden.

But as the woman went outside, the man is said to have entered the property through an insecure door and stolen her purse and handbag.

Detectives are probing the incident, which happened at 3.30pm on Sunday, June 18, and have issued an e-fit image of the suspect as they appeal for witnesses to come forward with information.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The man is described as a stocky build, about 6ft tall and aged between 40 and 50-years-old. He is thought to have been wearing red."

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 854 of 18 June 2017.