Addiction charity looks back on half a century of helping people with party in Sheffield

A drug and alcohol charity will celebrate 50 years of helping people with a party in Sheffield next week.

Addaction will look back at half a century of guiding people through recovery from addiction at Victoria Methodist Church in Norfolk Park on Friday.

A recovery walk. Photo: Tony Atkinson

The event will also mark the start of Sheffield's Recovery Month, which focuses on the positives for people who have put drugs and alcohol behind them.

Sheffield Council commissions Addaction to provide a support service throughout the city that focuses on criminal justice.

Community engagement co-ordinator Beth Mottram said: "We’re delighted to be celebrating 50 years of Addaction on September 1.

"Then, throughout that month, our service users and other local people recovering from substance or alcohol misuse can enjoy life and present themselves as living proof of recovery, a visible presence offering hope to others.

"Participants are also challenging stereotypes about addiction.

“Recovery Month 2017 gives recovery service providers and individuals in recovery the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate the hard work that goes into making recovery possible.”

Friday's party will go on all day, and anyone is welcome.

Throughout September there will be more than 20 free events to attend all over the city to celebrate recovery, from walks around the city to a film festival.