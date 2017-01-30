Crime rise in South Yorkshire is down to 'better recording' says police chief

Crime has increased across South Yorkshire by 10 per cent and is expected to rise further, new figures show.

Statistics from a meeting at South Yorkshire Police HQ in Sheffield revealed there are 6,894 more reported crimes compared to the same period on last year.

Deputy Chief Constable Dawn Copley

A report to police chiefs and crime commissioner Dr Alan Billings revealed that by the end of March, on current trends, crime levels will have risen by 12.8 per cent – resulting in 115,240 reported offences.

Comparing April 2015 to November 2015, there were 211 more reports of personal robbery – up 39 per cent – and 393 more reports of sexual offences – up 22 per cent.

Possession of weapons, including knives, was up 48 per cent.

There were 2,279 reports of harassment – up 39 per cent – and 3,144 violent offences – up 23 per cent.

South Yorkshire Police & Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings

Arson went up by 17 per cent, burglary increased by eight per cent and public order offences rose by 35 per cent.

The report said an increase in sexual offences was ‘magnified’ in South Yorkshire due to the high profile National Crime Agency operation into historic cases of abuse.

Only two crimes had fallen, the report revealed. Bicycle thefts fell by three per cent and non-residential burglaries by one per cent.

Deputy Chief Constable Dawn Copley said one of the main reasons for the increase was the improvements in recording offences.

She said: “The driving force behind the overall force increase is in the recorded violence offences, which generally reflect improved standards of crime recording which saw significant improvement in the identification of and recording of violent offence since April 2015.

“The conversion of incidents to crime went from 20 per cent to 40 per cent due to improved processes.

“Public order and possession of weapons offences are linked to the proactive work of officers and increases are generally viewed as good news.”

