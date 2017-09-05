'Creepy clowns' pictured at Meadowhall Retail Park as bizarre craze returns to Sheffield

Have your say

A pair of sinister clowns have reportedly been pictured at Meadowhall Retail Park as the bizarre craze seemingly returns to Sheffield.

The two 'clowns' were pictured near the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday evening in creepy images sent to the Facebook page 'Sheffield Clown Sightings'.

A message, sent into the Facebook page, revealed that the clowns were spotted after the individuals came out from a viewing at the cinema

They stated that the clowns 'began to pose for us and had a nice chat', before stressing that the clowns 'weren't evil at all'.

The page, which has more than 11,000 followers, is dedicated to reporting and tracking 'creepy clown' sightings across Sheffield after the phenomenon swept the UK.

Police in Pensylvania have already released a statement concerning the resurgence of the 'creepy clown' phenomenon.

Officials said they anticipated sightings as soon as September before mentioning the movie 'It' as being a possible reason.

In October 2016, South Yorkshire Police said that they had received more than 60 calls about 'killer clowns' in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The incidents include people being dressed as clowns knocking on windows and doors, frightening children and adults.

Officers said last year that they urged anyone who felt "frightened or threatened" to report it to police.