Creepy clown spotted stalking Sheffield street as craze returns to city

A motorist has spoken of his surprise as he saw someone dressed as a sinister clown walking down a Sheffield street last night.

Logan Fox, of Norton Lees, spotted the 'clown', dressed all in black and with a creepy purple mask, as he was driving down Matthews Lane, Graves Park at around 8.30pm.

The 21-year-old, who managed to take these pictures, said: "The clown walked towards the car, looked at us and went and stood across the road but still then we went."

This comes after two people dressed as sinister clowns were pictured near the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday evening in creepy images sent to the Facebook page 'Sheffield Clown Sightings'.

A message, sent into the Facebook page, revealed that the clowns were spotted after the individuals came out from a viewing at the cinema

They stated that the clowns 'began to pose for us and had a nice chat', before stressing that the clowns 'weren't evil at all'.

Police in Pensylvania have already released a statement concerning the resurgence of the 'creepy clown' phenomenon.

Officials said they anticipated sightings as soon as September before mentioning the movie 'It' as being a possible reason.

In October 2016, South Yorkshire Police said that they had received more than 60 calls about 'killer clowns' in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.