Crash kills two drivers in Chesterfield

Two motorists have now died following a head-in crash in Chesterfield.
The collision, involving a Volkswagen Bora and a Ford C-Max, happened on Whittington Road at around 5pm on Sunday, October 22.
The driver of the Bora, 30-year-old Daniel Spooner, of Wythburn Road, Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Now, Michael Bradshaw, 72, who was driving the C-Max, has also died.
He was taken by air ambulance to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, but could not be saved.
Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101.
