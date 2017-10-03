Crash involving van and car closes road in Rotherham

A Rotherham road was closed while emergency services dealt with a crash involving a car and a van.

The collision between a white Volkswagen van and silver Toyota Corolla on Pavilion Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, was reported at 12.20pm yesterday.

Pavilion Lane at the junction with Bawtry Road was closed at the time of the incident but later reopened.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.