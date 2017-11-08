Crash involving lorry and car causes tailbacks on M1 in South Yorkshire

Emergency services are dealing with a collision involving a lorry and a car on the M1 in South Yorkshire this afternoon.
Two lanes of the motorway have been closed on the northbound stretch between junction 31 at Aston and 30 at Barlborough.
