Crash involving lorry and car causes tailbacks on M1 in South Yorkshire

A lorry and car crashed on the M1 this afternoon
Emergency services are dealing with a collision involving a lorry and a car on the M1 in South Yorkshire this afternoon.

Two lanes of the motorway have been closed on the northbound stretch between junction 31 at Aston and 30 at Barlborough.