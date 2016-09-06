Crash closes Doncaster stretch of motorway

A stretch of motorway in Doncaster is currently closed, following a road traffic collision that took place earlier this afternoon.

The A1(M) in Blyth is closed and there is also queuing traffic in both directions between J35 M18 and J34 A1, because of an accident and subsequent recovery work.

Diversion in operation via M18 North to J5, M180 East to J1 then A18, A614, Holt Common Lane, A638 and A614. Southbound follow Hollow Square symbols, Northbound follow Hollow Circle Symbols.

Congestion on A1 North to Ranby and on A1 South to J36, A630 (Doncaster).