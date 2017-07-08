Search

Crash causing delays on M1 southbound near Sheffield

Two lanes are closed on the southbound M1 due to a multi-vehicle crash near Sheffield

The collision occurred between junction 30 A616 / A6135 (Worksop / Sheffield South) and junction 29a at Markham Lane (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

Motorists are being warned to expect delays.

Highways England has said normal traffic conditions are expected between 18:00 and 18:15.

There also a lane closed on the M1 northbound between J36 and J37 due to 'general obstruction'.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 18:30 and 18:45, said Highways England.

