Craig David to appear at Meadowhall Christmas Live 2017

Meadowhall Christmas Live is returning next month and the line-up has just been revealed.

The 'ultimate Christmas party' will return to Meadowhall on Wednesday, November 8 and pop legend Craig David will appear on this year's bill.

Fans at Meadowhall Christmas Live - Picture: Glenn Ashley

There will be live music and entertainment from a number of acts including James Hype, Matt Terry, Raye, 5 After Midnight and James Cusack.

The night will be hosted by Capital Breakfasts Adam & JoJo and Capitals James Cusack will be hitting the decks once again.

Tickets will cost £3.50 and are on sale now here.