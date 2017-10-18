Crack cocaine and amphetamine found in Rotherham house

Crack cocaine and amphetamine were found during a police raid of a house in Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police said around 150g of suspected amphetamine and around 5g of crack cocaine were found in a house in Alexandra Road, Swallownest, earlier this week.
A force spokeswoman said: "Officers have seized quantities of suspected Class A drugs from a house in Swallownest following a warrant earlier this week.
"A warrant was executed at a property in Alexandra Road, Swallownest, after information was received suggesting potential criminality at the address.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
