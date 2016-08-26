Crack addict conman tricked elderly Sheffield man out of cash

Conman and crack cocaine addict Bryn Jones targeted a vulnerable single elderly man to feed his drug addiction, a court heard.

Jones, aged 31, met his victim by chance at a Hillsborough petrol station and over the next few days tricked £190 out of him.

He gave a false name and claimed his car had broken down round the corner with his wife and three children inside.

Jones, of Studfield Road, Wisewood, asked to borrow £40 for a taxi and took Stuart Davison’s phone number to repay him.

But Jones never did and made a number of calls to Mr Davison, arranging meetings with him in the Hillsborough area and invented ‘sob stories’ to get cash.

“The victim was something of a soft touch and swallowed a story,” said Andrew Smith, prosecuting, at Sheffield Crown Court.

Jones turned up in a van with a man he said was a mechanic who needed paying to fix his car and the victim handed over another £50.

On another occasion Mr Davison was tricked into handing over £50 to Jones at Morrison’s supermarket and the next day Jones claimed he had run out of petrol and was given a further £50.

Jones admitted the fraud which took place in January.

He has since been remanded in prison after being given two suspended sentences by Sheffield magistrates this year for similar offences.

Richard Davies, for Jones, said he had a chronic addiction to crack cocaine but had become drug free following his remand in jail.

He had written letters to his victims apologising for his behaviour and now realised the cycle of offending followed by prison had to stop.

“His motivation was to get money in whatever way he can without using violence,” he said. “He realises there has got to be a change.”

Judge Robert Moore suspended his sentence until October 13 while remanding Jones in custody.

He told him: “I could just impose an immediate custodial sentence but I think that would undo a lot of good work.”

The judge said Jones would have served ‘quite a lot of custody’ by October and he then planned to give him a suspended jail sentence with drug rehabilitation conditions.