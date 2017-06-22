CPS to announce decision on Hillsborough prosecutions next week

The Crown Prosecution Service will announce next week whether any individuals or organisations face any criminal charges over the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Families and suspects have been informed that announcements will be made on Wednesday, setting out charging decisions in respect of individuals and organisations referred to the CPS by two investigations.

Sue Hemming, CPS head of special crime and counter-terrorism division will inform relatives during a private meeting set to be held in Warrington.

A total of 96 men, women and children died in the 1989 disaster at the FA Cup semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday's ground between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Files of evidence relating to 23 suspects were referred to the CPS to decide whether criminal charges should follow.

Of these, 15 relate to the Operation Resolve investigation into the causes of the disaster, while eight relate to an Independent Police Complaints Commission probe.

In new inquests that concluded in April last year, a jury concluded that the 96 victims of the tragedy were unlawfully killed.

They found fans were fatally crushed at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest amid a 'dangerous situation' created by police errors.