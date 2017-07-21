Cow moo-ved on by police in Sheffield

Motorists faced delays on the M1 between Sheffield and Rotherham last night because of a cow walking beside the motorway.

It escaped from a field alongside the northbound stretch of the M1 between junctions 34 at Tinsley and 35 at Thorpe Hesley.

Two officers alerted to the loose animal managed to get it back into its field and away from passing traffic.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Last night we received an unusual call to the north bound M1 motorway between junction 34 and 35. It was reported that there was a large cow walking about in the hard shoulder.

"Luckily two of our fine officers got a moooove on and responded to this incident to ensure no danger was caused to members of the public but also to our new friend.

"Once on scene our officers managed to use their skills to reunite the cow to its field and away from danger showing that the grass is definitely greener on the other side of the fence.

"Once back on the right side of the fence officers took the opportunity for a quick picture. As you can see our officers are very happy although I think someone in this picture is a little moooody."