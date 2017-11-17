Court seeks to protect Sheffield woman and child from female genital mutilation

Court protection orders have been granted to protect a Sheffield woman and a child from female genital mutilation.

Yesterday afternoon, officers from South Yorkshire Police's child abuse investigation unit applied for two court protection orders to protect 'a victim and potential victim' identified during an ongoing investigation.

At the hearing at Sheffield's Family Court, officers were granted the right to seize the passports of the woman and child 'to protect them from FGM and prevent them from being taken out of the UK and into a situation where they could be at greater risk'.

Detective Sergeant Suzanne Jackson said: “The effectiveness of these orders, of which eight have now been granted, has enabled us to safeguard victims and potential victims, and further prevent the detrimental and devastating long-term effect they could and may have been subjected to.

“In this instance it was the commitment and dedication of DC Tom Bishop, who identified the risks they were exposed to, which enabled us to reach this point and effectively issue the orders. Through his efforts and continued perseverance, we have been able to take steps to protect, provide support and prevent additional harm from being caused.

“FGM is a serious offence that can cause both physical and psychological harm and it is our responsibility to work to prevent this.

"FGM is a harmful cultural practice that can often take place without a victim's consent and our priority remains working with our partners to enforce the law, protect victims and raise awareness.”