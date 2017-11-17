COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between November 8 and November 9.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Alexander Robert Mills: aged 30, of Greenoak Avenue, Totley, theft, assault, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £255 costs.

Steven James Booth: aged 43, of Gladstone Road, Maltby, Rotherham, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, restraining order imposed, £330 compensation, £170 costs.

Harry Bramall: aged 18, of Crown Place, Park Hill, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, driving a vehicle with no test certificate, dishonestly assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, possession of a class B drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, six points on driving licence, order for destruction of the drug.

Lee Malcolm Gavin: aged 40, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement.

Kieron Mark Coleman: aged 27, of Clifton Crescent, Handsworth, produced a class B drug, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Kyle Lee Gerrard: aged 20, of Spring Walk, Clifton, Rotherham, using threatening, abusive or insulting words to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Joseph Liam Helliwell: aged 25, of Alexandra Road, Swallownest, Rotherham, possession of a class B drug, £90 fine, £115 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Daniel Nicholson: aged 29, of Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £250 fine, £115 costs.

Mark Hudd: aged 28, of Hartley Brook Avenue, Shiregreen, criminal damage, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Sohail Hussain: aged 27, of Balfour Road, Darnall, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 21 months.

Cameron Joseph Mellor: aged 20, of Deer Park View, Stannington, failed to comply with order given under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, £55 fine, £115 costs.

Andrew Mark Pope: aged 26, of Thorton Terrace, Deepdale, Rotherham, failed to comply with order given under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, £165 fine, £115 costs.

Nicki Lee Whiteley: aged 29, of Aughton Drive, Richmond, harassment, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £400 compensation.

Lee Douglas Jackson: aged 43, of Lytton Drive, Southey, theft, committed a further offence while subject to conditional discharge, £100 fine, £249 compensation, £50 costs.

Sara Riches: aged 41, of Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate, Rotherham, theft, £50 fine, £13 compensation, £50 costs.

Richard Smith: aged 64, of School Road, High Green, drunk and disorderly, using threatening, abusive or insulting words to cause harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Gavin John Coltart: aged 37, of Willow Grove, Thorne, drink driving, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do by a police officer, failed to surrender to custody, breach of non-molestation order, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Sammy Anthony Singleton: aged 27, of Bentley Avenue, Hexthorpe, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 18 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Emma Louise Twardoswki: aged 36, of Arundel Road, Norton, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving without due care and attention, £80 fine, failed to provide a specimen, eight weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Ricky Twardoswki: aged 33, of Hackett Close, Carcroft, using threatening, abusive or insulting words to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £50 compensation.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Teresa Dohmatob: aged 35, of Villa Park Road, Cantley, Doncaster, driving without insurance, failed to provide a specimen, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £179 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.

Gary Reid: aged 27, of Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, persistently used a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance or anxiety, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Karl Lee Ward: aged 19, of no fixed address, entered premises and stole items once inside, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £35 compensation, £85 costs.

Joe Craig Tansley: aged 34, of Ainsdale Avenue, Goldthorpe, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £100 compensation.

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless stated.

Michelle Barber: aged 36, of Green Farm Close, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment, £40 fine, £60 costs.

Matthew John Freeman: aged 21, of Duke Street, Creswell, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £250 compensation, £20 costs.