COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between October 25 and October 26.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Andrew Harrison: aged 27, of Woodsetts Road, North Anston, Rotherham, assault, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 fine, £170 costs.

Kyle Rory Timms: aged 29, of Loosemore Drive, Arbourthorne, criminal damage, £120 fine, £400 compensation, £330 costs.

Paul Jon Ward: aged 42, of Gell Street, City Centre, failed to comply with supervision requirement following a release from prison, £40 fine, £30 costs.

Jason Barton: aged 25, of Berners Close, Arbourthorne, drunk and disorderly, £130 fine, £115 costs.

Julie Williams: aged 55, of Bramley Park Road, Handsworth, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Amie Davies: aged 27, of Hope Avenue, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, dishonestly made off without paying a taxi fare, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress in a racially aggravated incident, £250 fine, £25 compensation, £85 costs.

Emily Jayne Sanderson: aged 44, of Carwood Green, Burngreave, driving without insurance, drug driving, failed to surrender to custody, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Benjamin Sheldon: aged 31, of Castle Croft Drive, Manor Castle, drug driving, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Dalton Riley Williams: aged 29, of Vickers Road, Firth Park, failed to provide a breath specimen, driving while using a mobile phone, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs, £150 fine, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Craig Sinclair Harrison: aged 45, of Broadway, Swinton, Rotherham, made a telephone call that was grossly offensive, indecent or menacing, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £85 costs.

Nathan Moore: aged 28, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, £150 fine, £330 costs.

Jack Steven Walker: aged 23, of Waterslacks Road, Woodhouse, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £700 compensation, £300 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

David Stocks Jenkinson: aged 36, of St Mary’s Road, Wheatley, possession of a class B drug, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Troy Jermayne Henry: aged 30, of Apley Road, Hyde Park, criminal damage, breach of restraining order, 12 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £500 compensation, £735 costs.

Paul Anthony Coulter: aged 56, of Middlegate, Roman Ridge, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, £350 fine, £75 costs.

Ryan Michael Dockerty: aged 39, of Clay Flat Lane, Rossington, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £500 compensation, £85 costs.

James Frank Green: aged 33, of Castell Crescent, Cantley, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, £150 fine, £75 costs.

Mark Raymonmd Wilson: aged 30, of New Street, Carcroft, theft, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 16 weeks in prison, drug rehabilitation requirement, £115 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Sara Louise Mulhern: aged 34, of Bartholomew Street, Wombwell, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £160 costs.

Scott Lee Dickinson: aged 26, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, ten weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Adam Herbert: aged 22, of no fixed address, assault, 20 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

Scott David Crompton: aged 33, of Jackon Street, Cudworth, fired an air weapon, criminal damage, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs, £65 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

Jordan Barnett: aged 20, of Rock Street, Town End, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 20 weeks in prison, £70 compensation.

Lee Clarke: aged 40, of Springfield Crescent, Darfield, theft, failed to surrender to custody, £120 fine, £25 compensation.

Jason Richard Eaton: aged 47, of Canklow Road, Boston Castle, Rotherham, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Deborah Hanson: aged 43, of Middlesex Street, Wosbrough Common, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £100 fine, £55 costs.

Paul Mills: aged 29, of Park Road, Wosbrough Common, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £100 fine, £55 costs.

Craig David Mellor: aged 35, of East Pinfold, Royston, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a police officer, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Chesterfield

Addresses Chesterfield unless stated.

Frank Christopher Cotton: aged 32, of Stratton Road, Bolsover, assault, 32 weeks in prison, Restraining order made imposed, £200 compensation.

Amey-Lou Lou Duggins: aged 26, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, theft, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £50 compensation, £115 costs.

Dale Thomas Digby: aged 22, of Walgrove Avenue, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period of imprisonment, £320 fine, £60 costs.