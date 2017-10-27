COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between October 12 and October 19 .

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Robert Thabang Nare: aged 30, of no fixed address, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, £50 fine, £115 costs.

Craig Lewis: aged 42, of Church Green, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

John Harris: aged 85, of Woodlands Terrace, Edlington, Doncaster, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, £120 fine, £75 costs, five points on driving licence.

Martyn McGivern: aged 29, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Brendan Lee Stevenson: aged 22, of Runnymede Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Neil Price: aged 61, of Sussex Gardens, Denaby, driving without insurance, discharged absolutely, £85 costs.

Curt Michael Holbrook: aged 23, of no fixed address, theft, six weeks in prison, £48.92 compensation.

Ingrid Thompson: aged 38, of Beighton Road, Kilnhurst, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, driving while disqualified, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for nine months.

Macauley Dale: aged 21, of Straight Lane, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, criminal damage, assault, four months in prison suspended for 24 months, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, £100 compensation.

Angel Riley: aged 18, of Rotherview Road, Canklow, assault, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement.

Tariq Aziz: aged 22, of Hastilar Road South, Woodthorpe, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £390 compensation, £100 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Brian Jackson: aged 59, of Carrgate Cottage, Wadworth, breach of restraining order, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £705 costs.

Claire Ball: aged 33, of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs, £104.94 compensation.

Luke Mickevicius: aged 22, of Sandbeck House, St James Street, Town Centre, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, £40 fine.

Anthony Mark Rickett: aged 29, of Bank Street, Mexbotough, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £600 compensation, £85 costs.

Sheryl Louise Boswell: aged 37, of Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills, theft, 12 weeks in prison, £220.16 compensation.

James Ian Rowland Jones: aged 37, of Marshfield Crescent, Armthorpe, assault, 20 weeks in prison, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Hughie Hendry: aged 44, of Warwick Road, Intake, failed to comply with supervision requirements, £50 fine, £100 costs.

Daniel Lee Jopling: aged 33, of Ely Street, Rossington, theft, 12 weeks in prison, £392.50 compensation.

Aaron Mirfin: aged 21, of Fifth Avenue, Woodlands, breach of restraining order, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, restraining order varied, £200 costs.

Alexander Taff: aged 23, of Marsgate, Doncaster, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Gary Lee Walker: aged 32, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, £150 fine, £185 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Nicky Andrew Cook: aged 34, of no fixed address, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, £170 costs.

Steven James Johnson: aged 22, of Marshgate, Doncaster, theft, eight weeks in prison.

Andrew Paul Burnett: aged 37, of Clover Walk, Bolton-upon-Dearne, possession of a class B drug, theft, assault, drunk and failed to surrender to custody, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, criminal damage, 18 weeks in prison, £62.98 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.

Shaun Lewis: aged 51, of Highgate Lane, Goldthorpe, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £50 compensation, £350 costs, order for pick axe handle to be destroyed.

Karl Ian Bennett: aged 36, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, theft, ten weeks in prison, £50 compensation,

Gareth Lee Williams: aged 33, of Thomson Road, Wombwell, driving while unfit to do so through drugs, community order, rehabilitation activity order, £25 fine, £485 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Charles Austin Bradley: aged 49, of no fixed address, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, using threatening behaviour, £80 fine, £120 compensation.

Domenico Contartese: aged 57, of Clowne Road, assault, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Chloe Upton: aged 26, of Franklin Avenue, Whitwell, driving without due care and attention, £230 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Grant Howstan: ged 21, of The Parkway, Darley Dale, assault , £200 compensation, £705 osts. Community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed.