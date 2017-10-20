COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between October 6 and October 12.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Nathan Johnson: aged 31, of Norman Crescent, Scawsby, Doncaster, driving while disqualified, taking a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, Disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Jamie Roddy Sands: aged 40, of Holmefield Close, Armthorpe, Doncaster, failed to give a police officer information about the identity of a driver, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Vlad-Dumitru Sandu: aged 27, of Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster, failed to give a police officer information about the identity of a driver, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Dale Thomas O Brien: aged 26, of Attlee Avenue, New Rossington, Doncaster, failed to give a police officer information about the identity of a driver, £300 fine, £650 costs, six points on driving licence.

Paul Mark Stanton: aged 59, of Beechville Avenue, Swinton, Mexborough, failed to give a police officer information about the identity of a driver, £180 fine, £130 costs, six points on driving licence.

Leo Ralph: aged 18, of The Brow, Rotherham, breach of criminal behaviour order, community order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Calum Finney: aged 22, of Laughton Road, Dinnington, produced a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for the drug and the paraphnelia to be destroyed.

Georgia Page Hitchcock: aged 20, of Cotleigh Avenue, Birley, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £115 costs, £118 compensation.

Lewis Francis Jonathan Scales: aged 27, of Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen, harassment, criminal damage, assault, eight weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, must complete a Building Better Relationships Programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £315 costs, £100 compensation.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Zbigniew Borowiez: aged 34, of no fixed address, harassment, restraining order imposed, £240 fine, £115 costs.

Neil James Burns: aged 35, of Harewood Avenue, Kirk Sandall, theft, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £149 compensation.

Luke Kirkham: aged 23, of Hanslope View, Kirk Sandall, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Kaya Mark McGrath: aged 23, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £11 compensation, £70 costs.

Bradley Jake Milliken: aged 20, of Lime Tree Walk, Denaby Main, driving without insurance, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do by a police officer, driving while disqualified, ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £265 costs.

Ryan Swift: aged 27, of Green Royd, Fishlake, assault, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, £500 compensation,

Eric Terrance Paul Surgey: aged 35, of no fixed address, assault, theft, eight weeks in prison, £59.90 compensation.

Damien Richard Blackburn: aged 25, of Welfare Road, Woodlands, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do by a police officer, driving while disqualified, 12 weeks in prison, £315 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, 42 days.

Rachel Mary Brady: aged 30, of Westminster Crescent, Intake, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Gareth Aiden Doyle: aged 32, of Bankwood Cresent, Rossington, assault, 22 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £250 costs.

Lee OMalley: aged 29, of Burton Terrace, Balby, theft, eight weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Gary Brett Cooper: aged 44, of St Luke’s Close, Dunsville, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.

Alan Edward Mortimer: aged 43, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 14 weeks in prison suspended for two years, £100 compensation, £200 costs.

Neil Brain Whilton: aged 41, of Comelybank Drive, Mexborough, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to provide a breath specimen, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Craig Lowe: aged 33, of Hazel Dene, Crossfield Lane, Skellow, assault, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £410 compensation, £185 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Karl Ian Bennett: aged 36, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, theft, ten weeks in prison, £50 compensation.

Gareth Lee Williams: aged 33, of Thomson Road, Wombwell, Barnsley, driving while unfit to do so because of drugs, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £25 fine, £485 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Zach Earl Marriott: aged 31, of no fixed address, theft, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, entered premises as a trespasser with intent to steal, four months in prison, £115 costs.

Cameron James David Chambers: aged 19, of Hall Street, Wombwell, entered premises as a trespasser with intent to steal, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Luke Robin Kelly: aged 45, of Hunloke Avenue, committed an act outraging public decency, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £230 fine, £170 costs.

Cory Biggin: aged 21, of Southfield Lane, Whitwell, assault, community orde, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 fine, £200 compensation, £170 costs.