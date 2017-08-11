COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between August 4 and August 7.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless stated.

Jamie Lee Dolman: aged 28, of Ingshead Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, assault, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity order, £270 compensation.

Joanne Kirsty Downs: aged 29, of Margate Drive, Burngreave, theft, assault, £80 fine, £50 compensation.

Ryan Linney: aged 25, of Western Road, East Dene, Rotherham, assault, £100 compensation, £170 costs.

Lucian Racean: aged 30, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle without a test certificate, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Maria Zachariou: aged 48, of Marvell Way, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Nicola Lisa Jackson: aged 42, of Pearsons Field, Wombwell, Barnsley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £117 compensation, £20 costs.

Billy Hilton: aged 32, of Simpson Place, Mexborough, Doncaster, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £120 fine, £30 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Kailan Anthony Mulligan: aged 23, of Harborough Close, Manor, caused a person to fear violence would be used against them by leaving voicemails on their phone, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation.

Marcus Alburn Thompson: aged 42, of Lawrence Glebe, Tinsley, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Philip John Woodhouse: aged 56, of Studfield Road, Wisewood, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £10 fine, £170 costs.

Sayeed Akram: aged 40, of Exeter Place, Broomhall, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, entered premises as a trespasser with intent to steal, dishonestly assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Steven Keen: aged 43, of Firs Hill Crescent, Pitsmoor, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, eight points on driving licence, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Jashanti Mitto-Wilson: aged 29, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, drug driving, £200 fine, £385 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Matthew Reginald Ernest Bailey: aged 36, of no fixed address, theft, assault, 20 weeks in prison, £73 compensation.

Matthew Broadbent: aged 43, of Ravenscroft Cresent, Stradbroke, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, assault, failed to surrender to custody, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, order to deprive the defendant of his rights with the bladed knife, £115 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless stated.

Karn John Hill: aged 22, of East View, Cudwortth, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £135 fine, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Helen Cook: aged 49, of Grange View, Blacker Hill, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Richard Barry Lowe: aged 45, of Bruce Avenue, Worsbrough, theft, £10 fine, £70 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless stated.

Alexander Gill: aged 32, of Cedar Avenue, Mexborough, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, drink driving, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Andrew Kime: aged 32, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period of imprisonment, ten days in prison, £78 costs.

Daniel Sutton: aged 30, of Bootham Crescent, Stainforth, criminal damage, possession of a class B drug, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 compensation, order for destruction of the drug.

John Andrew Middleton: aged 19, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, eight weeks in prison, £200 costs.

Gary Robert Howe: aged 30, of Shirley Pool Court, Sutton Road, Askern, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £185 costs.

Mica Lauren Hannan: aged 24, of Theobold Avenue, Hyde Park, driving without insurance, discharged absolutely, £85 costs.

Frank Jackson: aged 36, of The Crescent, Woodlands, theft, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Arnold Brett Leary: aged 36, of no fixed address, theft, 14 days in prison, £115 costs.

Jordan Brown: aged 21, of Mercel Avenue, Armthorpe, criminal damage, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £585 costs.

Ludovic Kahenga: aged 38, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £150 compensation, £105 costs.

Kevin Ward: aged 48, of Castlehills Road, Scawthorpe, breach of restraining order, discharged conditionally for six months, £210 costs.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless stated.

Jason Joseph Keith Tighe: aged 27, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, criminal damage, community order, restraining order imposed, £90 fine, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Paul Aaron Wells: aged 33, of no fixed address, breach of criminal behaviour order, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Craig Paul Clarke: aged 36, of Wood Road, Tupton, assault, 16 weeks in prison.