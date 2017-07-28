COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Have your say

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between July 17 and July 22.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless stated.

Jason Christopher Claydon: aged 30, of Westfield Crescent, Mosborough, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation, £105 costs, restraining order imposed.

Neil Beasley: aged 40, of no fixed address, assault, failed to surrender to custody, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £215 costs.

Mark Alan Bennett: aged 45, of Westbrook Bank, Sharrow Vale, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, £30 fine, £30 costs.

Richard Raymond McLachlan: aged 43, of Birch Park Court, Harlington Close, Rotherham, theft, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, failed to surrender to custody, possession of a class B drug, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 compensation, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Richard Andrew: aged 50, of Ellerton Road, Burngreave, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £5.34 compensation, £105 costs.

Claire Julia Dean: aged 43, of Little Norton Lane, Graves Park, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £70 costs.

Mellwyn Gannon: aged 30, of Lee Croft, Maltby, Rotherham, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Douglas Hayward: aged 28, of Adlington Avenue, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, drink driving, £350 fine, £120 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Reece Thomas Parkin: aged 27, of Stoneacre Avenue, Owlthorpe, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £143 compensation, £85 costs.

Phillip Trew: aged 57, of New Street, Greasbrough, Rotherham, failed to provide a specimen, £80 fine, £75 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Carl Anthony William: aged 36, of Bramley Park Road, Handsworth, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation, £150 costs.

Billy Gleadall: aged 21, of Welbeck Road, Walkley, driving without a licence, taking a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 fine, £70 costs, disqualified for obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Gary Mole: aged 50, of Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, carried an offensive weapon namely a wooden pole in a public place without lawful authority, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, order for the wooden pole to be destroyed.

Leanne Claire Hanson: aged 34, of Deer Park View, Stannington, assault, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 compensation, £40 costs.

Berivan Khaled: aged 32, of Abbeydale Road, Highfields, driving without insurance, £150 fine, £150 costs, six points ion driving licence.

Kunda Kinteh: aged 46, of Laudsdale Road, Rotherham, East Herringthorpe, theft, £300 fine, £330 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless stated.

Elizabeth Victoria Grainger: aged 22, of Hickleton Terrace, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

John Robert Lyman: aged 22, of Stotfold Drive, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, assault, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 18 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £315 costs, £40 fine.

Jason Batley: aged 45, of Well Lane, Monk Bretton, theft, £2 compensation.

Shane Anthony Wilkinson: aged 29, of High Street, Silkstone, criminal damage, failed to surrender to court, conditionally discharged for 12 months, £80 compensation, £105 costs.

Sonia Williamson: aged 35, of Rotherham Road, Great Houghton, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress in a racially aggravated offence, racially aggravated assault, 18 weeks in prison, £100 compensation, £200 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless stated.

David John Aitken: aged 38, of Sandbeck House, Hyde Park, theft, discharged conditionally for two years, £105 costs.

Gary Brett Cooper: aged 43, of Don Street, Wheatley, criminal damage, £200 compensation.

Craig Daniel Scorer: aged 27, of Haigh Cresent, Stainforth, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, order varied, rehabilitation activity requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, £85 costs.

David Patrick Smith: aged 54, of St John’s Road, Edlington, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, theft, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period of imprisonment, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £54.69 compensation, £275 costs.

Katie Newby: aged 46, of Rockliffe Avenue, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, £200 compensation.

Ashley Dale Metcalf: aged 35, of no fixed address, theft, 16 weeks in prison, £111.08 compensation.

Carl Richardson: aged 23, of Firbeck House, St James Street, Hyde Park, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 40 weeks in prison, £390.04 compensation.

Anna Skelson: aged 37, of Ridge Balk Lane, Woodlands, found drunk while being in charge of a child under the age of seven-years-old, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £385 costs.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless stated.

John William Clarke: aged 53, of no fixed address, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Paul Leslie Ayres: aged 41, of Church Street South, Birdholme, theft, conditionally discharged for 12 months, £105 costs.

Danny Lee Jordon: aged 25, of The Green, Alfreton, assault, 17 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £250 compensation.