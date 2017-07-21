COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between July 10 and July 12.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.
Jamie Banks: aged 32, of Pitsmoor Road, Neepsend, theft, failed to attend a follow-up assessment, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £30.95 compensation, £85 costs.
Rachel Middleton: aged 30, of McConnel Cresent, New Rossington, Doncatser, failed to give the police information about the identity of a driver, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Rowan Joseph Pryor: aged 38, of Standon Road, Wincobank, theft, failed to provide an intimate sample, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 24 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Sulaimon Ajayi: aged 40, of Broomgrove Road, Broomhall, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.
Muhammed Aslami Amir: aged 30, of Ashton Point, Upper Allen Street, Netherthorpe, driving without a licence, £80 fine, £105 costs, three points on driving licence.
Dean Anthony Banks: aged 26, of Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £115 costs, eight points on driving licence.
Darren Smith: aged 43, of Elmfield Road, Town Centre, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Curtus Ryan Paul Burton: aged 19, of Orchard Way, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £660 fine, £151 costs, six point on driving licence.
Derek Bond: aged 53, of Jenkin Drive, Wincobank, criminal damage, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £30 compensation, £105 costs, restraining order imposed.
Nathan Paul Bryan: aged 27, of Ellesmere Terrace, Boston Castle, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, possession of a class B drug, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Simon Christopher Holden: aged 35, of The Yews, Doncaster Road, Clifton, Rotherham, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs,
Marcus Proverbs: aged 36, of Olive Road, Mosborough, driving while using a mobile phone, £200 fine, £115 costs, three points on driving licence.
Ezra Nelson Carnegie Brown: aged 27, of Seabrook Road, Manor Castle, driving while using a mobile phone, £200 fine, £115 costs, three points on driving licence.
Liam Phillip Smith: aged 27, of Gaunt Way, Gleadless Valley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £70 costs, six points on driving licence.
Barnsley
All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.
Tina Hunt: aged 34, of Tudor Street, Thurnscoe, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months
John William Bortoft: aged 31, of no fixed address, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, assault, drunk and disorderly, criminal damage, 16 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £300 compensation.
Danny Joe Charlotte: aged 26, of Oxford Street, Pindar Oaks, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.
Carl Andrew James Lowes: aged 26, of Hill Top Avenue, Athersley North, assault, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £100 costs.
Shane Moore: aged 38, of Highstone Road. Worsbrough Common, took a vehicle without consent and caused damage to property, discharged conditionally for two years, £250 compensation.
Dean Elrington: aged 30, of Park View, Royston, possession of a class B drug, , possession of a class A drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for destruction of the drugs.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.
Daniel Lee Jopling: aged 33, of no fixed address, theft, assault, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate violence would be used against them, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 32 weeks in prison, criminal behaviour order, £269 compensation.
Frederick Robert Kaye: aged 32, of Wharf House, Wharf Road, Town Centre, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, entered premised as a trespasser and stole items once inside, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation.
Philip Draper: aged 32, of Springcroft Drive, Scawthorpe, assault, community order, must complete a building better relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 fine, £300 compensation, £170 costs.
Gareth Antony Gardner: aged 32, of Rainton Road, Hyde Park, possession of a class B drug, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £200 fine, £30 costs, order for destruction of the drug.
Wesley Stephen McIntyre: aged 38, of Manor Way, Askern, entered premised as a trespasser and stole items once inside, failed to surrender to custody, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, £3,700 compensation.
Chesterfield
All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.
Laura Kathryn Mason: aged 33, of Glebe Park, Eyam, drink driving, community order, curfew and electronic monitoring requirement, £705 costs, disqualified from driving for 40 months.
Steven Pinder: aged 34, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook, failing to comply with the requirements of a community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £60 costs.
John Edward Ernest Harris: aged 31, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, assault, 16 weeks in prison, £150 compensation, £115 costs.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.