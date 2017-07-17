COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between July 5 and July 7.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Michael Cash: aged 25, of no fixed address, theft, fraud, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation.

Mark Anthony Maguire: aged 35, of Doncaster Road, Thrybergh, Rotherham, community order, exclusion requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Joel Weldrick: aged 19, of Hurlfield Avenue, Heeley, harassment, £100 fine, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Ashley Michael Allott: aged 23, of Helliwell Lane, Deepcar, production of a class B drug, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, order for destruction of the drug.

Craig John Beanes: aged 34, of Morland Road, Gleadless, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £60 costs.

Ashley Wayne Chamberlain: aged 27, of Beighton Road, Woodhouse, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £50 fine, £140 compensation, £40 costs.

Victor Peter Hansen: aged 19, of Ellerton Road, Firth Park, assault, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Lisa Ann Law: aged 39, of Roughwood Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £60 costs.

Adam Joseph Harrington: aged 20, of Bellhouse Mews, Firth Park, criminal damage which was racially aggravated, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, mental health treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation, £150 costs, £25 fine.

Tyson Andrew Hepplestone: aged 28, of Winn Grove, Middlewood, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £75 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Wayne Soloman: aged 48, of Queen Street, Hexthorpe, theft, entered premises as a trespasser and stole therein, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison, £200 compensation.

Ben Craig: aged 25, of Firbeck House, St James Street, Town Centre, assault, criminal damage, 12 weeks in prison, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £250 compensation.

David James Boswell: aged 34, of Darfield House, St James Street, Town Centre, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period of imprisonment, supervision default order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £25 costs.

Amanda Owen: aged 46, of Allerton Street, Town Centre, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, order to continue, £25 costs.

Mark Anthony Robinson: aged 38, of Regent Street, Balby, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence, order to continue, £40 fine.

Mohammed Adeel Hussain: aged 26, of Broom Valley Road, Broom, Rotherham, harassment, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

Justin John James Fearon: aged 43, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 30 weeks in prison, £137.92 compensation.

Mark Boutell: aged 41, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, theft, four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Andrew Keenan: aged 33, of Smith Square, Balby, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 31 months.

Jessica Lyne: aged 24, of no fixed address, theft, £85 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

John Robert Clamp: aged 38, of Wilford Road, Athersley North, theft, criminal damage, breach of restraining order, 20 weeks in prison, £232.50 compensation.

Natalie Jade Mason: aged 28, of Jubilee Terrace, Measbrough Dyke, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 22 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Mark Hughes: aged 46, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley central, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £1.50 compensation, £5 fine.

Gary Reid: aged 27, of Doncaster Road, Goldthorpe, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Mariusz Mickiewicz: aged 31, of no fixed address, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

David Fairweather: aged 38, of Newton Avenue, Cudworth, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

Shaun McMenemy: aged 28, of Snydale Road, Cudworth, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Sarah Jane-Rowe: aged 37, of Church Street, Bolton-upon-Dearne, drunk and disorderly, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £40 fine, £80 costs.

Sam Hall: aged 24, of Chapel Street, Ardsley, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

John Greg Vasey: aged 52, of Recreation Road, Langwith Junction, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 compensation and an £235 costs.

Jordan John Humble: aged 25, of Ridgedale Road, Bolsover, assault, six months in prison.