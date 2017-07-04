COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between June 22 and June 26.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Thomas Matthews: aged 27, of Stradbroke Drive, Woodhouse, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £400 compensation.

Gemma Louise Smith: aged 30, of Baberwood Raoad, Rotherham West, Rotherham, assault, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £235 costs.

Aiden Wood: aged 20, of Burngreave Road, Burngreave, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear of immediate violence, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £130 costs.

Shannon Biggins: aged 22, of Dunnic Road, Shiregreen, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement.

Garry Ledwood: aged 50, of Broad Inge Crescent, Chapeltown, driving without insurance, drove a vehicle that had not been given a test certificate, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months.

Darren Jaime O’Toole: aged 25, of Fraser Road, Broom, Rotherham, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 16 months.

Andrew James Smith: aged 34, of Brimmesfield Road, Arbourthorne, driving without due care and attention, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.

Shanelle Sproson: aged 29, of Birch Avenue, Chapeltown, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 22 months.

Benjamin Ray: aged 29, of Morgan Road, Parson Cross, theft, failed to provide a sample of urine, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £10 fine, £160 compensation, £85 costs.

Russell Alan Tylicki: aged 31, of Beacon Way, Wincobank, failed to provide a specimen, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Peter Featherstone: aged 50, of Whitehall Way, Wingfield, Rotherham, assault, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, restraining order, £170 costs.

Liam Dunkenfield: aged 31, of Warmsworth Road, Balby, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £30 costs, six points on driving licence.

Viktor Grachuskas: aged 49, of Childers Street, Hyde Park, Doncaster, driving using a hand-held telephone, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs.

Sarah Jane Jeffrey: aged 37, of Acacia Road, Cantley, Doncatster, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle with no test certificate, £120 fine, £30 costs, six points on driving licence.

Beth Hulley: aged 20, of Craithie Road, Town Moor, Doncaster, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, £400 fine, £125 costs, eight points on driving licence.

Serban Christian Neamth: aged 21, of Shirley Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Bethany Ralph: aged 18, of no fixed address, using abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 fine, £45 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Lefa Joe Bull: aged 25, of Regent Street, Balby, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, ten weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Mark Paul Stanton: aged 33, of HMP Doncaster, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Kelly Marie Myerscough: aged 30, of Harrington Street, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Anthony Kirkby: aged 44, of Emley Drive, Scawsby, assault, £60 fine, £50 compensation, £130 costs.

John Mackenzie Lumsden: aged 61, of Carr House Road, Hyde Park, produced a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, order for destruction of the drug, £170 costs.

Carl Timothy Forshaw: aged 39, of Howbeck Drive, Edlington, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, £110 fine, £115 costs.

Arturs Grinfields: aged 26, of Stoneclose Avenue, Hexthorpe, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £91 compensation, £105 costs.

Ryan David Godfrey: aged 18, of no fixed address, using abusive language or behaviour to cause a person fear of immediate violence, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Robin Edward Hall: aged 31, of Britton House, Beckett Road, Wheatley Park, taking a vehicle without consent, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failing to provide a specimen, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £75 compensation, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Brandon Stephen Devenine: aged 22, of Holgate Mount, Wosbrough, criminal damage, £274 fine, £160 costs.

Trevor George Hogg: aged 39, of Keyworth Close, Askern, took a vehicle without consent and caused damage to property, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, 20 weeks in prison, £900 compensation, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Michal Madar: aged 35, of Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, assault, 20 weeks in prison suspended for two years, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation.

Ricky Clarke: aged 25. of no fixed address, Marshgate, Doncaster, theft, entered premises as a trespasser and stole money once inside, 24 weeks in prison, £400 compensation.

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Amy Louise Wain: aged 22, of Hawthorne Avenue, Stretton, Alfreton, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Richard Lee Whitmore: aged 34, of St John’s Road, Staveley, drink driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, community order, £170 costs, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for four years.