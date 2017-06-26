Search

COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between June 14 and June 15.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Dainus Krotka: aged 30, of Market Road, town centre, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Levi Mangham: aged 20, of Staithes Walk, Denaby Main, Doncaster, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £150 compensation, £105 costs.

Amir Ali: aged 37, of Beighton Road, Woodhouse, theft, assault, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Arpad Lazar: aged 36, of Albion Road, Clifton, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £105 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Waheeb Asker: aged 41, of Brick Street, Crookes, sexually touched a woman aged over 16 when they did not believe that she was consenting, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs, must register with the police for seven years in accordance with Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Curtis Reece Edwards: aged 24, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, possession of a class B drug, fraud, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Lyndsay Ashburn: aged 35, of Wombwell Avenue, Wath-Upon-Dearne, assault, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, £300 compensation, £50 costs.

Joe Christopher Grant: aged 31, of Longfellow Drive, Herringthorpe, Rotherham, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, must complete a Building Better Relationships programme, £170 costs.

Lee Michael Tyson Bailey: aged 28, of Kyle Close, Southey Green, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, drink driving, £120 fine, £105 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Billie O’Hara: aged 25, of Somerville Terrace, Langsett Estate, Hillsborough, drink driving, £120 fine, £105 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Nathan Moore: aged 27, of Hardwicke Road, Rotherham, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £215 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

John Robert Clamp: aged 38, of Wilford Road, Athersley North, harassment, assault, community order, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Carla Alice Dodd: aged 20, of Crookes Street, Town End, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Wayne Hepple: aged 32, of Cypress Road, Kendray, failed to stop when required to do so by a police constable, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, taking a vehicle without consent, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Chadwick Timmons: aged 21, of Brameld Road, Swinton, assault, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £385 costs, £100 fine.

Karlin Anthony Van Gelderene: aged 33, of Northorpe, Dodworth, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £105 costs.

Josh John Greenfield: aged 18, of Hatfield Gardens, Royston, assault, discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order imposed, £345 costs.

Andrew David Jessop: aged 19, of Newton Avenue, Royston, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £410 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Samantha Jane Callaway: aged 41, of Alexandra Road, Bentley, assault, discharged for 12 months, £105 costs.

Sinead Deere: aged 26, of Cantley Manor Avenue, Cantley, drink driving, £160 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Glen Kilshaw: aged 46, of Weston Road, Balby, production of a class B drug, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £215 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Richard Alan Sutton: aged 30, of Clarence Avenue, Balby, criminal damage, community order, drug rehabilitation activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £320 compensation.

Joseph Corness: aged 22, of Washington Grove, Bentley, production of a class B drug, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Russel Nigel Riley: aged 37, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley, theft, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Steven John Berry: aged 42, of no fixed address, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison, £100 compensation

Ian Paul Jenkinson: aged 42, of no fixed address, criminal damage, eight weeks in prison, £100 compensation.

Philip John Curry: aged 40, of Brodsworth Way, Rossington, failed to provide a non intimate sample, drink driving, £600 fine, £145 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.

Ricky Williamson: aged 30, of Town Moor Bail Hostel, Town Moor Avenue, Town Moor, theft, interfered with a motor vehicle with the intention of committing an offence, criminal damage, 14 weeks in prison, £285.50 compensation.

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Ian Danny Wakefield: aged 41, of Shelley Grove, Stonebroom, criminal damage, using threatening behaviour, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £237 compensation.

Daniel Lee Parkes: aged 40, of no fixed address, being drunk in public which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

