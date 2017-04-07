Search

COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between March 28 and March 30.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

John Anthony Talbot: aged 48, of Broad Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, trespassing and theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £135 costs.

Kudzayishe Clarah Zambe: aged 23, of Pitt Street, Kimberworth, Rotherham, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £140 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Sylvia Cowling: aged 44, of Binsted Road, Southey, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £65 costs.

Kaidan Daubney: aged 21, of Poole Place, Darnall, drug driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

James Paul Evans: aged 26, of Elm Road, Mexborough, drink driving, £280 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Sarina Ibbotson: aged 38, of Sydney Road, Walkley, Sheffield, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Thomas Ishmael: aged 23, of Emerson Crescent, Parson Cross, driving without a licence, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal or disposal of stolen goods, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Claire Lindley: aged 30, of Tickhill Road, Maltby, Rotherham, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Nargis Mahmood: aged 50, of Finchwell Crescent, Handsworth, theft, £120 fine, £250 compensation, £115 costs.

Ricky Lee Race: aged 27, of Pearmain Drive, Maltby, Rotherham, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £165 costs.

Robert James Simpson: aged 32, of Sands Close, Gleadless Valley, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Steven Wayne Baxter: aged 36, of Dearne Road, Bolton-on-Dearne, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 weeks, £115 costs.

Michael Frank Halford: aged 42, of Queens Avenue, Old Town, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

Rebecca Elizabeth Powell: aged 35, of Wood Street, Town Centre, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 weeks, £200 costs.

David Andrew Shaw: aged 40, of Queens Avenue, Old Town, theft, failed to surrender to custody, interfered with a motor vehicle, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, alcohol treatment requirement, £255 costs.

David Barnett: aged 39, of Rotherham Road, Great Houghton, carried a knife in a public place, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, £170 costs, order for knife to be destroyed.

Andrew Davies: aged 27, of Laithes Lane, Athersley, assault, community order, prohibited activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Leslie Ruane: aged 56, of Belmont Avenue, Smithies, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty, assault, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, prohibited activity requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £200 costs.

James Bradley Walker: aged 31, of Windermere Road, Central, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Melissa Woodward: aged 25, of Grafton Street, Town End, assault, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Doncaster

All adresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Cathy Elizabeth Brogn: aged 24, of Parkstone Way, Wheatley Hills, drug driving, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention, £200 fine, £80 costs, disqualified for from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Jamie Terance Lock: aged 31, of Chaucer Road, Mexborough, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 12 weeks in prison, £96.25 compensation.

Ainars Baskers: aged 32, of Somerset Road, Hyde Park, theft, obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty, breach of deportation order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.

Ricky Lee Brown: aged 30, of Church Road, Stainforth, driving without insurance, drink driving, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, disqualified for from obtaining a driving licence for 22 months, £500 compensation, £100 costs.

Ashley Lewis Heath: aged 25, of St Johns Road, Balby, theft, £23 compensation.

Harley Del- Mar: aged 22, of Shipburn Gardens, Cantley, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, failed to provide a specimen of blood, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring ,£75 costs.

Peter Elmore: aged 50, of Tranquil Walk, Rossington, failed to comply with requirements of a community order, unpaid work requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 costs.

Amy Oxtaby: aged 23, of Charles Crescent, Armthorpe, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified for from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Garry John Devy: aged 34, of Sheppard Road, Balby, theft, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirement, community order, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Gary Heeley: aged 45, of Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Daniel Roach: aged 28, of the Railway View, Goldthorpe, possession of a clas B drug, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs, order for drug to be destroyed.

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Koran Linford Palfreyman: aged 23, of Cressbrook Avenue, North Wingfield, assault, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work, £200 compensation, £170 costs.

