Search

Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

Doncaster man Richard Vallance has been acquitted of a charge of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Doncaster man Richard Vallance has been acquitted of a charge of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between Monday, August 22, and Monday, September 5.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Abdellah Montadar: aged 34, of no fixed address, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

David Wiggan: 46, of Buckenham Street, Burngreave, theft, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Alicia Campbell: 19, of Dyche Road, Batemoor, driving without insurance, £150 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Rosaline Cawley: 50, of Milnrow View, Parson Cross, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Daniel Cummins: 32, of Buckleigh Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, eight points on licence.

Juraj Dirda: 19, of Beech Hill Road, Broomhill, driving without insurance, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Ryan Hackleton: 31, of Stokewell Road, West Melton, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points’ on licence.

Michael Hill: 29, of Blake Avenue, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Jan Horvath: 43, of Josephine Road, Deepdale, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Sam Inkles: 25, of Symons Crescent, Parson Cross, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points’ on licence.

David Jaques: 48, of Haydon Grove, Flanderwell, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £440 fine, £85 costs, eight points on licence.

Jason Law: 37, of Walton Street, Gawber, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Mason Lowe: 19, of Lowfield Road, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, three months’ driving ban.

Bonner Rees: 46, of Shirehall Crescent, Shiregreen, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Liban Said: 34, of Kilton Hill, Burngreave, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £856 costs, six points on licence.

Connor Sands: 24, of Paxton Crescent, Armthorpe, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Marek Slowecki: 52, of Stainforth Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Dezider Tulej: 33, of Bolsover Road, Firth Park, driving without insurance, £130 fine, £85 costs, six month driving ban.

Lisa Williams: 32, of Paxton Avenue, Carcroft, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Jordan Rowe: 19, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, theft, 18 weeks’ jail, £200 compensation,

Sohail Ahmed: 30, of Montgomery Road, Nether Edge, drug-driving, £60 fine, £85 costs, 14-month driving ban.

Alan Badloe: 26, of Vikinglea Close, Castlebeck, drunk and disorderly, nine-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

George Howell: 39, of no fixed address, criminal damage, two months’ jail.

Russ Armstrong: 23, of Garland Croft, Westfield, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Tyrone Smith: 30, of Stanwell Close, Wincobank, criminal damage, community order with curfew requirement, restraining order imposed, £85 costs.

David Watson: 54, of Raeburn Close, Gleadless Valley, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Michelle Bailey: 48, of Hopwood Street, Old Town, threatening behaviour, six-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Wayne Greenwood: 31, of Hawshaw Lane, Hoyland, criminal damage, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £614.40 compensation, £85 costs.

Christopher Moore: 52, of Dove Road, Wombwell, assault, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation.

Sharon Moore: 47, of Dove Road, Wombwell, assault, three months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Paul Green: 27, of Hoylemill Road, Stairfoot, theft, four months’ jail suspended for 18 months, £85 costs.

Suzanne Tristan: 36, of Hoyle Mill Road, Stairfoot, theft, four months’ jail.

Rotherham

All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.

Jason Hardy: 25, of Hawke Close, Rawmarsh, drink-driving, £400 costs, £85 costs, three years’ driving ban.

Alan Walton: 39, of Hardwicke Road, Eastwood, theft, £119 compensation.

Jacqueline Madden: 49, of Brooklands, Maltby, drink-driving, £250 fine, £85 costs, 12-month driving ban.

Marius Balc: 32, of Doncaster Road, Clifton, theft, £200 fine, £85 costs

Wayne Clarkson: 33, of Bawtry Road, Bramley, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.

Craig Cleary: 37, of Shearman Avenue, Kimberworth Park, drug possession, community order with curfew requirement.

Luke Cockayne: 19, of All Saints Meadows, Laughton Common, breach of community order, community order imposed.

Samuel Thompson: 26, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £40 costs, six-month driving ban.

Stuart Francis: 29, of Lea Court, Newland Dale, Chesterfield, threatening behaviour, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Paul Overton: 41, of Peak View Road, Chesterfield, theft, £120 compensation, £85 costs, 12-month conditional discharge.

Shaun Wragsdale: 36, of Derby Road, Chesterfield, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £80 fine.

John Dwyer: 38, of Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield, theft.

Davey Holmes: 19, of Duke Street, Creswell, breach of community order, community order imposed with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Darren Tagg: 39, of Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton, drug possession, £120 fine.

Karl Marsden, 24, of Spring Close, Renishaw, drug production, £120 fine.

Back to the top of the page