Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between Monday, August 8, and August 17, Wednesday.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Wasim Khan: aged 33, of Wordsworth Close, Parson Cross, assault, community order with curfew requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Jordan Chambers: 20, of Park Grange Rise, Cutlers View, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Lee Fox: 44, of Castledale Place, Woodthorpe, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points’ on licence.

Jordan Kopyto: 20, of Fern Lea Grove, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points’ on licence.

Matus Mizigar: 39, of Lauder Street, Fir Vale, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Gary Palmer-Brown: 50, of Kew Crescent, Gleadless, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Keith Standage: 58, of Thorne Road, Doncaster town centre, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points’ on licence.

Michael Moulsdale: 44, of Bramwell Street, Netherthorpe, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £25.90 compensation,

Tia Scott: 31, of no fixed address, theft, four months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Reece Marshall: 25, of Dial House Road, Wisewood, breach of community order, community order.

Ali Albataji: 50, of Findon Road, Hillsborough, driving without a licence, £40 fine, £40 costs.

Jordan Brown: 26, of Bowfield Road, Longley, driving without insurance, £120 fine, six points on licence.

Virdaru Catalin: 27, of Alexandra Road, Balby, Doncaster, driving without due care and attention, £220 fine, £85 costs, three points on licence.

Sharna Cooper: 21, of Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster, driving without due care and attention, £65 fine, £85 costs, three points on licence.

Peter Horvath: 28, of Fox Street, Burngreave, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Matthew Thompson: 36, of Doe Royd Lane, Parson Cross, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Joshua Verhees: 26, of Camellia Drive, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six points on licence.

Daniel Clegg: 26, of Winterwell Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £85 costs, six-month driving ban.

Jade Thackeray: 32, of Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, £250 compensation.

Oliver Clarkson: 30, of no fixed address, assault, two months’ jail, £50 compensation,

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Jo Cunliffe: 24, of St Johns Road, Kingstone, theft, two weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months.

Daniel Teal: 24, of Race Street, Barnsley town centre, theft, £80 fine, £85 costs.

Matthew Bailey: 35, of Rose Tree Court, Cudworth, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Donovan Gaskin: 31, of Honeywell Street, Barnsley, theft, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Mark Hilson: 34, of Hough Lane, Wombwell, theft, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Kate Hinchliffe: 35, of Lyttleton Crescent, Cubley, drink-driving, £85 costs, 20-month driving ban.

Joshua Laing: 20, of Highgate Lane, Goldthorpe, driving without insurance, £250 fine, £85 costs, three months’ driving ban.

David Lavender: 47, of Lanyon Way, Monk Bretton, drink-driving, two months’ jail suspended for 12 months, £85 costs, three years’ driving ban.

Rafal Okupnik: 41, of Park Road, Worsbrough Common, assault, community order with curfew requirement, £85 costs.

Christine Smith: 61, of Windermere Avenue, Goldthorpe, drunk and disorderly, £120 fine, £85 costs.

Nicky Cook: 33, of Racecommon Road, Barnsley town centre, theft, two months’ jail.

Ashley Featherstone: 22, of Woodland Drive, Kingstone, drug possession, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs.

Jessica Howson: 35, of Neville Avenue, Kendray, theft, 12-month conditional discharge.

Liam Jackson: 18, of Wath Road, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Benjamin Redfearn: 24, of Tennyson Close, Penistone, criminal damage, community order with alcohol treatment requirement,

Rotherham

All addresses Rotherham unless otherwise stated.

Jason Price: 43, of Long Acre View, Holbrook, Sheffield, driving without insurance, £140 fine, £40 costs, six points on licence.

Neil Oldham: 22, of Westgate, Rotherham, theft, community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work supervised, £250 compensation.

Dean Trueman: 44, of Dalton Lane, Dalton, drink-driving, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 costs, two years’ driving ban.

Lee Vickerage: 42, of Highfield Road, Swinton, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £150 compensation.

Daniel Firth: 33, of Farm Road, Kendray, Barnsley, assault, one months’ jail, restraining order.

David Hewitt: 39, of no fixed address, assault, six weeks’ jail, restraining order.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Steven Holland: 35, of Farm Close, Grangewood, drug possession, £96 fine, £85 costs.

Christopher Brignull: 30, of Deerlands Road, Wingerworth, drug possession, £260 fine.

Steven Lee: 52, of Station Road, Selston, driving while disqualified, community order with 180 hours’ unpaid work supervised, 16 months’ driving ban.

Stuart Stevenson: 25, of Oakamoor Close, Holme Hall, threatening behaviour, £100 compensation,12-month conditional discharge.

Mark Spencer: 48, of Parks Avenue, South Wingfield, theft, £80 fine, £85 costs, £43.50 compensation.

Tyrone Walker: 24, of Boythorpe Crescent, Chesterfield, threatening behaviour, £620 costs.