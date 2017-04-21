Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between April 12 and April 19.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless stated.

Sean Mark Fletcher: aged 31, of no fixed address, theft, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Robert Thabang Nare: aged 30, of Victoria Street, city centre, using threatening or abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £220 fine, £165 costs.

Peter West: aged 58, of Jaunty Cresent, Basegreen, breach of non-molestation order, £120 fine, £80 costs.

Russell Lee Callear: aged 38, of Princes Street, Masbrough, Rotherham, theft, eight weeks in prison, £125 costs.

Brandon Damant: aged 18, of Doncaster Road, Thryberg, Rotherham, carrying an offensive weapon in a public place without reasonable excuse, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, six points on driving licence.

Khalid Rabani: aged 42, of South View Road, Sharrow, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, failed to surrender to custody, 20 weeks in prison, £125 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Barry John Crosby: aged 37, of Flanderwell Lane, Sunnyside, Rotherham, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, drug rehabilitation requirement, £85 costs, £150 compensation.

Brett Taylor: aged 39, of no fixed address, trespassing with intent to steal, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation.

Martin Ngatta: aged 38, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, assault, 16 weeks in prison, £725 costs.

Jordan Lee Simpson: aged 23, of Cross Drive, Woodhouse, driving without a licence, failed to stop when directed to do so by a police constable, driving without insurance, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £190.97 compensation, £170 costs.

Andrew Terence Wright: aged 27, of Springwell Lane, Balby, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, failed to report an accident to the police, £500 fine, £115 costs, five points on driving licence.

Abdi Ali: aged 34, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 14 days.

Richard Atkinson: aged 28, of Queens Road, Heeley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Leventee Fecser: aged 37, of Fox Hill Road, Birley Edge, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Vladimar Pecha: aged 36, of Fir Vale Road, Hillsborough, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £200 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Barnsley

All addresses are Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Craig Stuart Burgwin: aged 40, of no fixed address, criminal damage, 28 days in prison, £115 costs.

Steven Paul Gent: aged 35, of Deightonby Street, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, sent a grossly offensive message, using threatening or abusive language or behaviour to cause alarm and distress, criminal damage, community order, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £170 costs.

Gary Grimes: aged 25, of Cooperative Street, Goldthorpe, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £135 costs, order for destruction of the drug.

Lee Hawcroft: aged 29, of Neville Avenue, Kendray, assault, 16 weeks in prison, £100 compensation, £115 costs.

Sam Rowan: aged 26, of Bridge Street, Old Mill, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, restraining order imposed, £210 compensation, £115 costs.

Paul Anthony Bailey: aged 42, of Rose Tree Court, Cudworth, assault, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, £200 costs.

Aleisha Brownlie: aged 21, South Street, Town End, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Darrian Haxell: aged 21, of Stone Close, Hexthorpe, racially aggravated assault, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 12 weeks in prison, £100 compensation.

Sheryl Boswell: aged 36, of no fixed address, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £8 compensation, £105 costs.

John Henry Bowman: aged 41, of Emerson Avenue, Stainforth, theft, conditionally for 12 months, £121.45 compensation.

Thomas John Crook: aged 36, of Wharf House, Wharf Road, town centre, failed to comply with supervision requirements, £275 costs.

Tracey Alexandra Simpson: aged 48, of Burton Avenue, Hexthorpe, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Gareth Ian Wainwright: aged 34, of Newstead Road, Scawthorpe, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine.

Andrew David Yates: aged 36, of Ellesmere Avenue, Balby, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine.

Scott Paul Peterson: aged 25, of Cosynook, Field Road, Stainforth, breach of restraining order, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £250 compensation, £200 costs.

Peter Butler: aged 30, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements, 14 days in prison.

Chesterfield

All addresses are Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Gail Christina Marshall Thomson: aged 46, of Lower Grove Road, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £5.52 compensation.

Donna Michelle Rake: aged 34, of Cemetery Road, Danesmoor, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £60 costs.

Gary George Thompson: aged 38, of Sedgemoor Close, Loundsley Green, breach of restraining order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.