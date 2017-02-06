Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between January 10 and January 18.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Joshua Jackson: aged 21, of Leebrook Close, Owlthorpe, using threatening or abusive words to cause fear of immediate unlawful violence, £450 fine, £150 compensation, £130 costs.

Wayne Mitchell Pickering: aged 36, of Brailsford Avenue, Ecclesfield, assault, £160 fine, £25 fine, £115 costs.

Marek Horvath: aged 23, of Wheldrake Road, Burngreave, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £660 fine, £151 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Timothy James Rippon: aged 50, of Skelton Walk, Woodhouse, entering in to the playing area during a match at Hillsborough football ground without lawful authority, failure to surrender top custody, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Paul Andrew Speight: aged 45, of Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough, Doncaster, theft, failure to surrender to custody, six weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Paul Christopher Barton: aged 36, of Nethermore Lane, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, drink driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £405 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.

Gail Monaghan: aged 43, of The Bridleway, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, assault, wilfully neglected or mis-treated a person in their care who lacked, or they believed to lack, mental health capacity, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs.

Amanda Garrett: aged 33, of Lindsay Avenue, Firth Park, using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm and distress, discharged conditionally for nine months, £60 costs.

Ali Geraminejad: aged 38, of Hallamshire Road, Fulwood, theft, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £299 compensation, £20 costs.

Corinne Harpham: aged 24, of Dobcroft Road, Millhouses, drink driving, driving without insurance, community order, unpaid work requirement, £130 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 23 months.

Joseph Malcom Woodger: aged 22, of Pembroke Street, Holmes, Rotherham, drink driving, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Faraz Farooq: aged 32, of Roach Road, Hunters Bar, using threatening or abusive words to cause fear of immediate unlawful violence, £250 fine, £115 costs.

Daniel Wesley Harriott: aged 27, of Drydon Avenue, Southey, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty, £250 fine, £100 compensation, £180 costs.

Daniel Ion: aged 31, of Rodman Street, Wooshouse Mill, drink driving, £400 fine, £125 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Keith Arthur Richardson: aged 44, of Mason Lathe Road, Shiregreen, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, £250 fine, £115 costs.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Matthew James Kelsey: aged 26, of Yews Aveue, Worsbrough Dale, criminal damage, assault, 26 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed, £115 costs.

Sarah Jane Wroe: aged 36, of Church Street, Bolton-on-Dearne, Rotherham, assault, committing another offence while being subject to a conditional discharge, community order with rehabilitation order requirement, £80 fine, £50 compensation, £170 costs.

Adele Louise Reed: aged 41, of Lane Cott, Royston, assault, community order with rehabilitation order requirement, unpaid work requirement, £125 compensation, £135 costs.

Philip John Adshead: aged 39, of Samuel Road, Gawber, assault, possession of a class A drug, £460 fine, £100 compensation, £131 costs, order for destruction of the drugs.

Callum Brooke: aged 20, of Bewdley Court, Royston, trespassing with intent to steal, community order with unpaid work requirement, £400 compensation.

Steven Paul Greenwood: aged 37, of no fixed address, theft, failure to surrender to custody, 10 weeks in prison, £98 compensation.

Daniel Cooper: aged 22, of Rainton Grove, Gawber, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £1,400 compensation, £105 costs.

Perpette Crossland: aged 27, of New Street, Great Houghton, theft, committing another offence while being subject to a suspended sentence, 13 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Gemma Hayley Green: aged 24, of Farm Road, Kendray, possession of a class A drug, assault, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, order for destruction of the drugs.

Anton Johnson: aged 40, of Raymond Avenue, Grimethorpe, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs, order for destruction of the drugs.

Craig Harold Keywood: aged 41, of Campion Close, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, theft, committing another offence while being subject to a conditional discharge, £80 fine, £18 compensation, £115 costs.

Reece Lewis Owen: aged 23, of School Street, Darton, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £105 costs.

Jason Stokes: aged 19, of Knollbeck Avenue, Brampton, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty, unlawfully taking a car and causing damage to it of less than £5,000, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £300 compensation, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Gareth Gerald Clayton: aged 34, of Shaw Lane, Carlton, using threatening or abusive words to cause fear of immediate unlawful violence, eight weeks in prison.

Alex Gough: aged 21, of Darfield Road, Cudworth, obstructing a police constable in the execution of their duty, ommunity order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £75 compensation,

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Joshua Phillip Kettle: aged 26, of Bakers Street, Creswell, theft, £120 fine, £220 compensation, £115 costs.

Jack Goodwin: aged 22, of Archdale Close, criminal damage, £361 fine, £250 compensation, £121 costs.

Jamie Lee Darren Davis: aged 26, of Lucas Road, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.