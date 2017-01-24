Court round-up: Latest convictions at Sheffield, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Sheffield, Barnsley and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts between January 6 and January 9.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Joyce Elizabeth Divers: aged 48, of Nottingham Street, Burngreave, carrying a knife, community order with rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Andrew Kelly: aged 35, of Albany Road, Nether Edge, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, £150 fine, £115 costs.

Vincent Mosley: aged 34, of Hallowmoor Road, Hillsborough, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Jonathan Oxley: aged 40, of Lister Avenue, Gleadless, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £582 compensation, £170 costs.

Omayma Albatati: aged 21, of Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Janine Davies: aged 28, of Brook Close, Grimethorpe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Mariano Dos Reis Sarmento: aged 41, of Godfreys Court, Worksop, driving without a licence, £95 fine, £115 costs, three points on driving licence.

Miroslav Dunka: aged 22, of Wade Street, Burngreave, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Scott Kyle Felvus: aged 26, of High Greave Road, Rotherham, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Gabriel Karl Johnson: aged 20, of Scraith Wood Drive, Southey, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £70 costs, six points on driving licence.

Aaron Lysaght: aged 21, of Amersall Crescent, Scawthorpe, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Terry Malin: aged 35, of Quest Avenue, Hemingfield, Barnsley, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Kyle James Mellor: aged 22, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, Doncaster, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Airidas Paulauskas: aged 29, of St Margarets Drive, Chesterfield, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £150 fine, £70 costs, six points on driving licence.

Gregory Strong: aged 30, of Mortomley Lane, High Green, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Tracy Webb: aged 49, of Lowfield Avenue, Greasbrough, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £30 costs, six points on driving licence.

Marek Lakatos: aged 29, of Foljambe Road, Eastwood, Rotherham, driving without insurance, £220 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for nine months.

Shaneal Lewis: aged 21, of Wesley Avenue, Swallownest, driving without insurance, £280 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Jordan Stephen Mather: aged 24, of Donovan Close, Southey, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £105 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Glen Jason Dent: aged 46, of Chapel Road, Burncross, assault, 12-month conditional discharge, £635 costs.

Gareth Paul Medley: aged 28, of Dawlands Drive, Manor Park, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Chigozirim Ogbulafor: aged 26, of John Street, Sharrow, driving without insurance, £750 fine, £160 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Shoahib Razaq,: aged 23, of Doncaster Road, Clifton, Rotherham, assault, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement with unpaid work requirement, £735 costs.

Anthony Alan Marcus Sumner: aged 38, of Normancroft Drive, theft, failure to surrender to custody, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, 170 costs.

Nigel Wolstenholme: aged 46, of Edenhall Road, Arbourthorne, dangerous driving, 12 weeks prison suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jamie Steven Clayton: aged 35, of Harrowdene Road, Tinsley, assault, resisting a police constable, criminal damage, community order made with an alcohol treatment requirement, £800 compensation, £170 costs.

Andrew Houghton: aged 25, of Howard Road, Bramley, Rotherham, using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm and distress, failure to surrender to custody, community order with unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, 170 costs, £50 fine.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Jordan Hall: aged 19, of Queen Street, Thurnscoe, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, driving a car without a test certificate, fraudulently used a registration mark, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Andrew Mark Thackery: aged 35, of Foxen Croft, Lundwood, breach of restraining order, 68 weeks in prison, £140 costs.

Meslissa Woodward: aged 25, of Grafton Street, Town End, drunk and disorderly, six-month conditional discharge, £60 costs.

Benjamin Aaron Brennan: aged 19, of Burton Terrace, Measborough Dyke, assault, 26 weeks in prison, £250 compensation.

Chesterfield

All addresses Chesterfield unless otherwise stated.

Martin William Thomas: aged 30, of Didcot Close, Chesterfield, assault, criminal damage, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, £1594.79 compensation, rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days, restraining order imposed, £200 costs.

James Tilstone: aged 46, of Common Lane, Pleasley, being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured someone, dog be destroyed unless an appeal is lodged, breach of restraining order, 22 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 compensation, £485 costs, disqualified from keeping a dog for three years, rehabilitation activity requirement with unpaid work requirement.

Shane Anthony Colin Jackson: aged 31, of Thorntree Court, Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, theft, 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £35 compensation, £200 costs, rehabilitation activity requirement.