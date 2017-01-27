Court round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster Sheffield, & Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

All addresses Doncaster unless otherwise stated.

Owen Anthony Stothard: aged 27, of Furnival Road, Balby, theft, 16 weeks in prison, £38 compensation.

Alfred William Askin: aged 51, of Greens Road, Dunsville, breach of non-molestation order, 12-month conditional discharge, restraining order imposed, £105 costs.

Christopher James Sherriff: aged 29, of McConnell Cresent, criminal damage, 12-month conditional discharge, £100 compensation, £105 costs.

Sean Robert Blackburn: aged 48, of Cranbrooke Road, Wheatley, assault, community order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £360 costs.

Lewis Brian Boulton: aged 22, of no fixed address, Cheswold Lane, Bentley, assault, £60 fine, £50 compensation, £70 costs.

Simon Bucknell: aged 25, of Austell Drive, Barnsley, assault, community order with rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £170 costs.

Amanda Jane Gear: aged 41, of Woodlands Way, Denaby Main, attempting to falsely claim benefits, community order made, unpaid work requirement, £145 costs.

Babak Dordan: aged 39, of Goodison Boulevard, Cantley, assault, community order made, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Jolene Kelly Batty: aged 36, of York Road, Dunscroft, using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm and distress, £400 fine, £125 costs.

Michelle Batty: aged 49, of York Road, Dunscroft, using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm and distress, £400 fine, £125 costs.

William Bell: aged 18, of Newhall Avenue, Wickerlsey, Rotherham, assault, using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm and distress, community order with rehabilitation order requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Stacey Blunt: aged 26, of Lawrence Road, Dunscroft, using threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm and distress, 250 fine, £115 costs.

Marius Ioan Dines: aged 24, of Highfield Road, Town Centre, drink driving, £350 fine, £120 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Jamie John Izzett: aged 39, of Stone Cottages, Toll Bar, theft, 18-month conditional discharge, £76 compensation, £105 costs.

Niciola Malloy: aged 32, of Instone Terrace, Askern, drink driving, £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Brian Lee Roberts: aged 27, of Shaftsbury Avenue, Woodlands, drunk and disorderly, £150 fine, £115 costs.

Richard Paul Ward: aged 39, of Atherton Road, Arbourthorne, theft, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £5 fine, £135 costs.

Mitchell James Wood: aged 25, of Roberts Road, Edlington, drunk and disorderly, £125 fine, £115 costs.

Maria Massarella: aged 42, of Hazel Aveneue, Auckley, assault, community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £85 costs.

Ross Nettleship: aged 20, of Shepherds Close, Denaby, assault, drunk and disorderly, community order made with unpaid activity requirement, £50 compensation, £185 costs.

Jac Andrew Cox: aged 24, of Firebeck House, St James Street, Hyde Park, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, transferal or removal of criminal property, dishonestly received stolen goods, community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, six points on driving licence.

Colin Hunt: aged 35, of Albert Road, Goldthorpe, driving while disqualified, drug driving, driving without insurance, community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Sheffield

All addresses Sheffield unless otherwise stated.

Joyce Elizabeth Divers: aged 48, of Nottingham Street, Burngreave, carrying a knife, community order with rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Andrew Kelly: aged 35, of Albany Road, Netheredge, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, £150 fine, £115 costs.

Vincent Mosley: aged 34, of Hallowmoor Road, Hillsborough, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £115 costs, Disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Jonathan Oxley: aged 40, of Lister Avenue, Gleadless, theft, community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, unpaid work requirement, £582 compensation, £170 costs.

Omayma Albatati: aged 21, of Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Janine Davies: aged 28, of Brook Close, Grimethorpe, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Mariano Dos Reis Sarmento: aged 41, of Godfreys Court, Worksop, driving without a licence, £95 fine, £115 costs, three points on driving licence.

Miroslav Dunka: aged 22, of Wade Street, Burngreave, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Barnsley

All addresses Barnsley unless otherwise stated.

Jordan Hall: aged 19, of Queen Street, Thurnscoe, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, driving a car without a test certificate, fraudulently used a registration mark, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Andrew Mark Thackery: aged 35, of Foxen Croft, Lundwood, breach of restraining order, 68 weeks in prison, £140 costs.

Meslissa Woodward: aged 25, of Grafton Street, Town End, drunk and disorderly, six-month conditional discharge, £60 costs.

Benjamin Aaron Brennan: aged 19, of Burton Terrace, Measborough Dyke, assault, 26 weeks in prison, £250 compensation.