COURT: Litter lout who dumped a pile rubbish from his van in Sheffield gets a fine

A man who was spotted by an eagle-eyed resident dumping a pile of rubbish in Sheffield road has been slapped with a fine by magistrates'.

Zoltan Goman, aged 25, of Alma Road, Rotherham, was seen by a member of the public tipping waste from a van on land at Vicarage Road in Attercliffe.

A witness made a note of the registration plate of the vehicle and reported the incident to Sheffield City Council’s Environmental Protection Service.

Investigations led to officers identifying Mr Goman as the keeper of the vehicle, but he did not respond to officers’ requests to interview him.

The matter was heard at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to the fly tipping offence. He was fined £400, and ordered to pay costs of £350, as well as a victim surcharge.

The same court fined a Sheffield business £960 for illegally disposing of waste by burning.

In August last year, an officer from the Environmental Protection Service saw waste being burned at the premises of Sheffield Glass and Glazing in Broadfield Road, Sheffield. The company received a written warning that disposing of waste by burning without an Environmental Permit was an offence.

In October 2016, the same officer visited the premises and once again found waste being disposed of by burning. At the hearing, the company admitted the offence and were fined £600, with a victim surcharge of £60.

They were also ordered to pay £300 in court costs.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, Sheffield City Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “We are again delighted that magistrates are backing our tough stance on keeping Sheffield clean and tidy.

“We can and will take decisive action against fly-tippers and others who spoil our city.

“We would prefer residents to use any one of the five Household Waste Recycling Centres we provide or to arrange a bulky collection from home.

“If people choose to use a local tradesperson with a vehicle to remove waste, then residents should make sure they know who they are and that they are legally entitled to take waste.

“Disposing of household goods correctly will help to keep our city clean, which will benefit the entire city and its residents.”