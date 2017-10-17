Couple who support veterans nominated for award

A couple who founded a charity to help homeless veterans have been nominated for a prestigious award.

Tom and Jean Wood have been nominated for the Community Champion award as global hearing specialist Amplifon searches for unsung heroes who represent ‘The Best of British’.

Ex-serviceman Tom and wife Jean set up their charity, Help 4 Homeless Veterans, seven years ago after seeing a news report about a young homeless veteran who had been attacked in a doorway.

Working with local councils, they sub-let properties to make sure the homes are ready for veterans to move into. They redecorate homes, fill them with furniture and give tenants a month’s worth of food shopping and basic cooking equipment.

The couple, from Barnsley, have helped 300 veterans since 2010 and rely on fundraising and grants to support their work.

Tom said they were delighted with their nomination in the Community Champion category.

He said: “We love what we do and we just want to keep on helping others.”

The charity, which helps servicemen back to work, has support from a former NHS clinical psychologist who gives help to those with mental health problems.

Set up in honour of Amplifon’s founder, Second World War hero Major Charles Holland, the awards recognise courage and achievement in the categories of Outstanding Military Bravery, Community Champion and Against All Odds.

The winners will be announced tonight at a ceremony in London.

A panel of judges will choose an overall winner of the Charles Holland Award from the individual category winners, who will win a trip to Italy.