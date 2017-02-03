Couple’s generous wedding present for charity

South Yorkshire newlyweds Andy and Judith Howden wanted just one special gift on their big day - and it wasn’t for them.

Instead of wedding presents, the happy couple asked guests to make donations to dementia charity Lost Chord.

The generous act raised £1,300 for the organisation, that provides vital interactive musical experiences for people live with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region.

Andy, of Wheatley in Doncaster, said: “We wanted to do this because my dad Jack, who lives with us, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease four years ago.

“He has got so much out of attending Lost Chord events because he has always enjoyed music ever since he was a young boy growing up in Sheffield and singing in the choir at St Marie’s Church.

“Before he started attending Lost Chord events he had never really been on the dance floor but now you can’t keep him off it - he loves every second of it.

“It’s a very important part of his life and when he comes home he will talk about it.”

Lost Chord chief executive Helena Muller said: “This story is so typical of the many we hear after every event we present.

“Music has such an important part to play in the lives of people living with dementia as it seems to unlock the door to memories and important channels of communication.

“The work we do, however, only continues because of the incredible generosity of people like Andy and Judith who, even on their very special day, remembered the work of Lost Chord.

“I thank them and their guests for their great generosity - their donation will make an enormous difference to the lives of people living with dementia in South Yorkshire.”