Couple re-enacts wedding in emotional Doncaster ceremony a day before grandmother's death

Young newly-weds Samantha and Craig Stacey re-enacted their wedding day in an emotional ceremony for the bride's grandmother, Emmy Hall, who died the next day.

The Staceys blessed their marriage at Doncaster Royal Infirmary last Monday night so Emmy, 89, could see her granddaughter in her wedding dress.

The re-enactment and blessing happened in front of family at the Doncaster Royal Infirmary's Gresley Unit

The wedding had already been brought forward from 2018, and Emmy was set to attend the big day, but she was hospitalised after a fall 10 days before.

Doctors said she wouldn't be well enough to be at the church, so the church came to her.

Staff at the Gresley Unit's Kestrel ward helped put on a buffet and drinks for the guests, who put their glad rags on again.

Joining the bride's and groom's parents were the five bridesmaids and the best man.

Chairs were arranged into an aisle for the couple to walk down again.

Staff helped Mrs Hall into the outfit she would have worn at the service.

"It was very nice and very emotional," her daughter, and Samantha's mother, Joyce said.

"Mum did get to see Sam in her wedding dress."

The night made for a beautiful end to Emmy's life. She died peacefully the next day.

Joyce got the call after lunch.

"It was the shock of my life," she said.

"The chaplain had been to visit at 8.30am.

"It was a shock, but it was a very beautiful end."

Family from as far as Northern Ireland travelled to South Yorkshire for the funeral, which was at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley, yesterday.

They remembered a woman loved by everyone. The German-born Emmy had lived at the Rock House Residential Home in Tickhill for the past five years.

"She was very well liked at the home," Joyce said.

"She used to sing in German."

She met eventual husband, Harry, during the war.

The workers would have to file past the English soldiers, who took over an office block to use as a prisoner of war camp.

Harry was attracted to Emmy.

"Dad used to wolf whistle at her," Joyce said.

The family, who wanted to say thanks to the ward staff who nursed Emmy, took a collection on the night.

"It's good to give something back," Joyce said.